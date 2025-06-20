Air Defense Forces Reveal Results of Air Battle with Russia
Air Defense Forces Reveal Results of Air Battle with Russia

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's new attack on Ukraine - what is known
During the night of June 19-20, Russian invaders carried out new attacks on peaceful cities and villages of Ukraine with 86 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types. Thanks to the efforts of the air defense forces, 70 enemy targets were neutralized.

Points of attention

  • Multiple enemy air attack vehicles were hit in 8 locations, with downed aircraft fragments falling in 11 locations, highlighting the intensity of the confrontation between Ukrainian defenders and Russian aggressors.
  • The Air Defense Forces of Ukraine stand resolute in their mission to protect Ukrainian skies, sending a message of unity and determination: Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory!

Russia's new attack on Ukraine — what is known

The enemy carried out its attack from the following directions: Millerovo, Kursk, Orel, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Chauda — TOT of Crimea.

This time, aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

As of 08:00, air defenses have neutralized 70 enemy Shahed UAVs (and other types of UAVs) in the north, east, and south of the country. 34 were shot down by fire weapons, 36 were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasizes that enemy air attack vehicles were hit in 8 locations, as well as downed aircraft (fragments) fell in 11 locations.

Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — emphasize the defenders of the Ukrainian sky.

