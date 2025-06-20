Russia massively attacked Odessa and Kharkiv — there are casualties

During the night of June 19-20, various cities and regions of Ukraine came under a new massive attack by Russian drones. This time, Odesa and Kharkiv were the most affected.
What is known about the situation in Odessa?
According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, in total, there were more than 10 hits in the city, which resulted in large-scale fires.
The fire completely engulfed a 4-story residential building - rescuers were able to pull 3 people out of the flames, and 6 more were evacuated.
It is also worth noting that during the fire extinguishing and rescue of people, structures collapsed on rescuers - 3 firefighters were injured, they are now in the hospital in stable condition.
A 23-story residential building came under enemy attack — fires broke out on the 18th, 19th, and 20th floors.
What is known about the situation in Kharkiv?
During the night of June 20, the Russian invaders launched two drone strikes on Kharkiv.
This time, Novobavarskyi, Osnovyanskyi, and Shevchenkivskyi districts were perhaps the most affected.
It is worth noting that 4 civilians sought medical attention, two of whom were minor girls.
