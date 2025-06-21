Air battle between Ukraine and Russia. Air defense neutralized 260 enemy targets

During the night of June 20 and 21, the Russian invaders attacked peaceful cities and villages of Ukraine with 280 air attack vehicles. Thanks to the coordinated work of the air defense forces, 260 enemy targets were successfully neutralized.

Russia's new attack on Ukraine — what is known

This time, the enemy carried out a new air attack with 280 means:

272 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the following directions: Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Shatalove — Russian Federation; Chauda — TOT AR Crimea.

2 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles from the airspace of the Tambov region — the Russian Federation;

4 Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea;

2 Iskander-K cruise missiles from Belgorod region — Russian Federation.

What is important to understand is that the main direction of the attack is the Poltava region, the city of Kremenchuk.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 10:00, air defenses had neutralized 260 enemy air attack vehicles, 145 had been shot down by fire weapons, and 115 had been lost in location:

140 enemy Shahed UAVs (and other types of UAVs) were shot down by fire, 112 were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare;

3 Iskander-K cruise missiles (1 — second-generation);

1 aeroballistic missile Kh-47M2 "Dagger" (1st — second-hand);

1 Caliber cruise missile (1 — second-generation).

Enemy airstrikes were recorded in Kremenchuk, Poltava region, and downed debris fell in 3 locations.