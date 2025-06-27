Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region — number of victims increased

On June 27, the aggressor country Russia launched an attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region, specifically the city of Samar. As of 2:11 p.m., at least 5 people were killed and 23 injured.
Points of attention
- The head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA confirmed the casualties, expressing condolences to the families of the victims and highlighting the seriousness of the situation.
- Despite the preliminary information pointing to Russian involvement in the attack, local authorities are yet to officially confirm the details.
What is known about the situation in Samar city?
According to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Serhiy Lysak, a 46-year-old man injured during today's missile attack on Samar died in the hospital.
The first explosions in the city occurred around 11:00.
Another 25 minutes passed, and another explosion thundered there. As the threat grew, authorities urged locals to stay in shelters.
Initially, Serhiy Lysak reported 4 dead and 17 injured, but he warned that the number of victims could increase.
According to preliminary data, the Russian invaders again attacked the city with ballistic missiles, but local authorities have not yet confirmed this information.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-