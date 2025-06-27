Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region — number of victims increased

On June 27, the aggressor country Russia launched an attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region, specifically the city of Samar. As of 2:11 p.m., at least 5 people were killed and 23 injured.

What is known about the situation in Samar city?

According to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Serhiy Lysak, a 46-year-old man injured during today's missile attack on Samar died in the hospital.

In total, the Russians killed 5 people. My sincere condolences to those who lost loved ones. There are 23 injured as of now. Four of them are in serious condition. Serhiy Lysak Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

The first explosions in the city occurred around 11:00.

Another 25 minutes passed, and another explosion thundered there. As the threat grew, authorities urged locals to stay in shelters.

Initially, Serhiy Lysak reported 4 dead and 17 injured, but he warned that the number of victims could increase.