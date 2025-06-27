Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting. What Ukraine has planned

Official Kyiv intends to move on to the topic of the meeting between Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin after the completion of discussions on humanitarian issues.

Zelensky still hopes to meet with Putin

The plans of the presidential team were shared by the Head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov.

According to the latter, it is after the completion of discussions on humanitarian issues that the intention is to move on to the topic of a meeting between Zelensky and Putin for substantive dialogue."

Umerov drew attention to the fact that Ukraine has always been consistent in its pursuit of peace.

We have supported the US initiative for a complete ceasefire from the very beginning and have proven this through many rounds of negotiations. But any dialogue is only possible without ultimatums and with respect for the sovereignty of our state. Rustem Umerov Head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

According to the minister, the authorities will soon provide additional clarifications about the progress of the negotiations and the format of their continuation.