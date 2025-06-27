Official Kyiv intends to move on to the topic of the meeting between Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin after the completion of discussions on humanitarian issues.
Zelensky still hopes to meet with Putin
The plans of the presidential team were shared by the Head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov.
According to the latter, it is after the completion of discussions on humanitarian issues that the intention is to move on to the topic of a meeting between Zelensky and Putin for substantive dialogue."
Umerov drew attention to the fact that Ukraine has always been consistent in its pursuit of peace.
According to the minister, the authorities will soon provide additional clarifications about the progress of the negotiations and the format of their continuation.
What is important to understand is that Russian dictator Putin is currently doing everything possible to avoid meeting with Zelensky and not stop the war against Ukraine.
