Russia massively attacked the Kyiv region — what were the consequences?

The head of the Kyiv OVA, Mykola Kalashnyk, reported that during the night of June 27, Russian invaders massively attacked the Kyiv region using UAVs and missiles. Air defense forces were operating in the region, and enemy targets were destroyed.
- In the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, four people were injured as a result of the Russian attacks.
- Operational services are actively working to fix and eliminate the consequences of the enemy attack, with a tire repair shop and cars damaged in the Bila Tserkva district.
What is known about the situation in the Kyiv region?
According to him, the consequences of the enemy attack are being recorded in three districts of the region.
According to the latest data, one private house was damaged in the Boryspil and Fastiv districts.
He also officially confirmed that hits on critical infrastructure facilities were prevented.
As of the morning of June 27, it is also known that 4 people were injured as a result of Russian attacks in the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.
