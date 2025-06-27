Russia massively attacked the Kyiv region — what were the consequences?

The head of the Kyiv OVA, Mykola Kalashnyk, reported that during the night of June 27, Russian invaders massively attacked the Kyiv region using UAVs and missiles. Air defense forces were operating in the region, and enemy targets were destroyed.

What is known about the situation in the Kyiv region?

Unfortunately, as a result of an enemy attack in the Fastiv district, a man born in 1963 was wounded. All necessary medical assistance was provided on the spot. He refused hospitalization. Mykola Kalashnik Head of the Kyiv OVA

According to him, the consequences of the enemy attack are being recorded in three districts of the region.

According to the latest data, one private house was damaged in the Boryspil and Fastiv districts.

In the Bila Tserkva district, a tire repair shop and five cars were damaged, says Mykola Kalashnyk. Share

He also officially confirmed that hits on critical infrastructure facilities were prevented.

"Operational services continue to work on fixing and eliminating the consequences of the enemy attack," the head of the Kyiv OVA emphasized. Share

As of the morning of June 27, it is also known that 4 people were injured as a result of Russian attacks in the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.