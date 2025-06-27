The General Staff reports on new successes of the AFU — infographics
The General Staff reports on new successes of the AFU — infographics

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of June 27, 2025
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces, over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of Ukrainian soldiers successfully struck 16 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, and one command post of the Russian army.

Points of attention

  • The report highlights the ongoing resistance of the AFU against the Russian army, showcasing the determination and effectiveness of Ukrainian forces.
  • Infographics provide a visual representation of the recent military engagements, showcasing the strategic successes of the Ukrainians in defending their homeland.

Losses of the Russian army as of June 27, 2025

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 06/27/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,016,720 (+970) people

  • tanks — 10969 (+1) units

  • armored combat vehicles — 22896 (+4) units

  • artillery systems — 29630 (+13) units

  • MLRS — 1425 (+0) units

  • air defense means — 1188 (+0) units

  • aircraft — 416 (+0) units

  • helicopters — 337 (+0) units

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 42240 (+87)

  • cruise missiles — 3388 (+0)

  • ships / boats — 28 (+0) units

  • submarines — 1 (+0) units

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 53284 (+89) units

  • special equipment — 3921 (+0)

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

During June 26, the Russian invaders carried out 67 air strikes, dropping 119 guided bombs.

Moreover, the enemy carried out 4,536 attacks, including 54 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 2,574 kamikaze drones for attacks.

