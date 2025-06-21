Build with Ukraine. Ukrainian weapons production line to open in Europe
Build with Ukraine. Ukrainian weapons production line to open in Europe

weapons production
Source:  Public

Ukraine will sign the first agreements in the summer under the Build with Ukraine program, which involves the export of Ukrainian military technologies and the opening of production lines abroad.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine is set to sign agreements under the Build with Ukraine program to export military technologies and establish production lines in Europe.
  • President Zelenskyy emphasizes cooperation with countries financing defense production and already has agreements with countries like Denmark, Norway, and Germany.

Ukraine to open weapons production line in Europe

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky during a meeting with journalists.

According to the head of state, this concerns the production of drones of various types, missiles, and possibly artillery on the territory of Ukraine's partner countries that are already financing defense production or plan to do so.

We will provide the appropriate technologies and will produce weapons in their countries for us and for them.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

At the same time, he emphasized that none of the technologies should reach countries that are sympathetic to Russia, so Ukraine will not cooperate with such states.

The President clarified that there are already preliminary agreements with a number of countries. Among the leaders are Denmark, as well as Norway, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Lithuania. The private sector is also participating in the negotiations.

Zelensky added that in 2025, Ukraine had already attracted $43 billion in financing for its own defense-industrial complex, and now Kyiv is calling on partners to allocate 0.25% of their GDP to support the Ukrainian defense industry.

Ukraine is part of Europe's security. We want 0.25% of the GDP of a partner state to be allocated to our defense industry.

