Ukrainian drones hit the Ilya Refinery and the Kropotkinskaya oil pumping station — sources
Ukrainian drones hit the Ilya Refinery and the Kropotkinskaya oil pumping station — sources

Drone
Source:  Ukrinform

On the night of February 17, the SBU and the SSO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continued to implement "drone sanctions" against two important Russian enterprises that work for the enemy military-industrial complex: the Ilsky Refinery and the Kropotkinska Oil Pumping Station. This was reported by sources in the SBU.

  • Ukrainian drones executed successful attacks on the Ilya Refinery and the Kropotkinskaya Oil Pumping Station, essential Russian oil facilities.
  • The attacks resulted in significant damage to the Ilsky Refinery and the halt of operations at the Kropotkinskaya oil pumping station.
  • Russian oil refineries and pumping stations are considered legitimate targets due to their contribution to the Russian defense industry and economy, implicating them in the ongoing conflict.

Drone attack on two Russian oil facilities: what is known

At least 20 explosions were heard in the area of the Ilsky Oil Refinery.

A fire broke out at the plant. This plant includes six technological units for oil refining with a total capacity of 6.6 million tons per year. In February last year, SBU drones had already hit it. Then the primary oil refining unit worth 50 million US dollars was damaged, the sources said.

The second successful target of Ukrainian drones was the Kropotkinskaya oil pumping station. This is the largest oil pumping station of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium on the territory of Russia. As a result of the attack, the NPS stopped and was taken out of operation. Now oil pumping bypasses this station.

Russian oil refineries and oil pumping stations are completely legitimate targets. They not only serve the Russian defense industry and supply enemy troops with fuel, but are also important for the Russian economy, which finances the war thanks to oil surpluses. Therefore, drone visits to these facilities will continue, an informed source in the SBU said.

Drone attack halts operation of Kropotkinskaya oil pumping station in Kuban
drone strike

