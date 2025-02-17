Ukrainian drones hit the Ilya Refinery and the Kropotkinskaya oil pumping station — sources

On the night of February 17, the SBU and the SSO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continued to implement "drone sanctions" against two important Russian enterprises that work for the enemy military-industrial complex: the Ilsky Refinery and the Kropotkinska Oil Pumping Station. This was reported by sources in the SBU.

Drone attack on two Russian oil facilities: what is known

At least 20 explosions were heard in the area of the Ilsky Oil Refinery.

A fire broke out at the plant. This plant includes six technological units for oil refining with a total capacity of 6.6 million tons per year. In February last year, SBU drones had already hit it. Then the primary oil refining unit worth 50 million US dollars was damaged, the sources said.

The second successful target of Ukrainian drones was the Kropotkinskaya oil pumping station. This is the largest oil pumping station of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium on the territory of Russia. As a result of the attack, the NPS stopped and was taken out of operation. Now oil pumping bypasses this station.