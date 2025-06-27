"Time to move forward." EU makes fateful decision on Ukraine

European Union leaders have supported the opening of the first cluster of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the bloc. This was officially announced by European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who also expressed their strong support for Ukraine on this path.

Ukraine has become even closer to joining the EU

Under continuous fire, Ukraine adopts one reform after another. That is why the European Commission supports the opening of the first cluster of negotiations. Ukraine has fulfilled its task — now we must act too. After all, the accession process is based on merit. And Ukraine deserves to move forward." Ursula von der Leyen President of the European Commission

Against this background, the head of the European Council added that Ukraine's security is inseparable from the security of all of Europe.

He also emphasized that the main goal of official Brussels at the moment is to establish a just and lasting peace by supporting Ukrainian reforms and creating the prerequisites for Ukraine's accession to the EU:

Despite incredibly challenging circumstances, the Ukrainian government is implementing reforms at an impressive pace. Now is the time to step up our work and move forward on the path to joining the European Union.

What is important to understand is that all EU countries, except Hungary, have long acknowledged that they unwaveringly support Ukraine's path to membership in the bloc.