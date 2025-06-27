"Time to move forward." EU makes fateful decision on Ukraine

European Union leaders have supported the opening of the first cluster of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the bloc. This was officially announced by European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who also expressed their strong support for Ukraine on this path.
Points of attention
- Despite challenges, EU countries overwhelmingly support Ukraine's path to EU membership, with the goal of creating a brighter future for Ukraine and Europe.
- Now is the time for Ukraine and the EU to work together towards a common goal, emphasizing the inseparable connection between Ukraine's security and Europe's security.
Ukraine has become even closer to joining the EU
Against this background, the head of the European Council added that Ukraine's security is inseparable from the security of all of Europe.
He also emphasized that the main goal of official Brussels at the moment is to establish a just and lasting peace by supporting Ukrainian reforms and creating the prerequisites for Ukraine's accession to the EU:
What is important to understand is that all EU countries, except Hungary, have long acknowledged that they unwaveringly support Ukraine's path to membership in the bloc.
