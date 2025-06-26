Slovakia will not support the European Union's new sanctions package against Russia and will demand a postponement of the vote until Slovak concerns about gas supplies after 2027 are resolved.
Fico cynically demands postponement of vote on new sanctions package against Russia
This was stated by the Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico, reports.
Fico reportedly met with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, but it is unknown whether this changed his position.
Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar expressed his readiness to support the EU's proposed 18th package of sanctions against Russia if Brussels provides "energy security guarantees" and 20 billion euros in potential arbitrage risks.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the next, 18th package of EU sanctions will affect key sectors of the Russian economy — energy, banking, and critical exports, and additional measures are also planned to combat the circumvention of EU restrictive measures.
