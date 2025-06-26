Slovakia will not support the European Union's new sanctions package against Russia and will demand a postponement of the vote until Slovak concerns about gas supplies after 2027 are resolved.

Fico cynically demands postponement of vote on new sanctions package against Russia

This was stated by the Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico, reports.

Slovakia will not vote for the 18th sanctions package. We consider it to be one package (with a plan to stop imports), and until the fundamental issues are resolved, we cannot impose further sanctions. Robert Fico Prime Minister of Slovakia

Fico reportedly met with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, but it is unknown whether this changed his position.

On the eve, Slovakia and Hungary opposed the proposed sanctions package due to their disagreement with the Commission's proposals to stop importing Russian energy by the end of 2027, which forces both countries to look for alternatives, the publication writes.

Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar expressed his readiness to support the EU's proposed 18th package of sanctions against Russia if Brussels provides "energy security guarantees" and 20 billion euros in potential arbitrage risks.