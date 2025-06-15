Slovak leader Peter Pellegrini, known for his pro-Ukrainian stance, has officially confirmed that he intends to visit Kyiv and is counting on its "positive content."

What is known about Pellegrini's visit?

The President of Slovakia said that he informed his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky about the preparation of the visit during a summit meeting in Vilnius last week.

(Ya. — ed.) asked the Ukrainian side, perhaps, to provide some meaning so that it would not be just a courtesy visit. So that we could also find some positive meaning there for both sides, so that we could send such a positive signal. Peter Pellegrini President of Slovakia

According to the country's leader, he currently positively assesses the prospects for Ukraine's development after the end of the war, STVR writes.

Peter Pellegrini also suggested that Slovakia, which borders Ukraine and the European Union, could benefit from this.

And this can really be a huge impetus for eliminating regional differences in Slovakia, the country's leader believes.

What is important to understand is that these words were uttered against the backdrop of recent scandalous statements by Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who is known for his pro-Russian position.