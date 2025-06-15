Slovak leader Peter Pellegrini, known for his pro-Ukrainian stance, has officially confirmed that he intends to visit Kyiv and is counting on its "positive content."
- Pellegrini's efforts to engage with Ukraine beyond a courtesy visit and seek meaningful cooperation reflect a proactive stance towards building stronger bilateral ties.
- The visit underscores the importance of diplomacy and collaboration in the region, especially in light of conflicting positions on issues like Russian sanctions and energy supplies.
What is known about Pellegrini's visit?
The President of Slovakia said that he informed his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky about the preparation of the visit during a summit meeting in Vilnius last week.
According to the country's leader, he currently positively assesses the prospects for Ukraine's development after the end of the war, STVR writes.
Peter Pellegrini also suggested that Slovakia, which borders Ukraine and the European Union, could benefit from this.
What is important to understand is that these words were uttered against the backdrop of recent scandalous statements by Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who is known for his pro-Russian position.
The latter shamelessly called on the EU to postpone the vote on a new package of sanctions against Russia in order to discuss the issue of gas supplies.
