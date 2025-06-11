Fico threatens to block the 18th package of sanctions against Russia — how the EU reacts

The European Commission has decided to discuss with Slovakia its concerns about possible problems related to the cessation of Russian energy supplies to the EU. This was the official Brussels response to threats from the country's Prime Minister Robert Fico.

The EU will try to reach an agreement with Fico

The plans of the official Brussels are reported by the chief spokeswoman of the European Commission, Paula Pinho.

She drew attention to the fact that all previous 17 sanctions packages against Russia were approved unanimously by the 27 member states.

According to Pinho, the European Union does not plan to abandon this approach.

This remains our goal for the 18th package. That is why we are doing our homework, reaching out to all member states and discussing with them how we can resolve possible problems," the European Commission spokeswoman stressed.

Against the backdrop of recent events, official Brussels has decided to work with member states, in particular with Robert Fico's team, listening to their concerns and looking for ways to address them.