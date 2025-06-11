Fico threatens to block the 18th package of sanctions against Russia — how the EU reacts

The European Commission has decided to discuss with Slovakia its concerns about possible problems related to the cessation of Russian energy supplies to the EU. This was the official Brussels response to threats from the country's Prime Minister Robert Fico.
Points of attention
- The European Commission emphasizes the successful collaboration with member states in reducing fossil fuel imports from Russia, highlighting ongoing efforts to address challenges.
- Paula Pinho, the chief spokeswoman of the European Commission, stresses the EU's commitment to finding solutions and maintaining unity among member states for the 18th package of sanctions against Russia.
The EU will try to reach an agreement with Fico
The plans of the official Brussels are reported by the chief spokeswoman of the European Commission, Paula Pinho.
She drew attention to the fact that all previous 17 sanctions packages against Russia were approved unanimously by the 27 member states.
According to Pinho, the European Union does not plan to abandon this approach.
Against the backdrop of recent events, official Brussels has decided to work with member states, in particular with Robert Fico's team, listening to their concerns and looking for ways to address them.
