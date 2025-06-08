Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, a pro-Russian politician, is determined to block any sanctions that the European Union will impose against the aggressor country Russia. The politician cynically lies that in this way he is simply defending the interests of his state.

Fico continues to promote the interests of the Kremlin

Journalists note that the statement by the Prime Minister of Slovakia came after the country's parliament adopted a new resolution.

What is important to understand is that she calls on government members to refuse to support new sanctions and trade restrictions against Russia in international organizations.

According to Fico himself, his country supposedly wants to remain a constructive member of the EU.

The scandalous politician also considers the new resolution a political tool with a powerful message.

If there are sanctions that could harm us, I will never vote for them. Robert Fico Prime Minister of Slovakia

According to Putin's henchman, he is not going to support measures to stop the import of Russian fuel for Slovak nuclear power plants.

"I am interested in being a constructive player in the European Union, but not at the expense of Slovakia," Fico added. Share

As previously mentioned, on June 4, Slovak President Peter Pellegrini rejected a petition demanding a referendum on lifting sanctions against Russia.