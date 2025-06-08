"I will never vote." Fico challenged the EU for Russia's sake
Category
Economics
Publication date

"I will never vote." Fico challenged the EU for Russia's sake

Fico continues to promote the interests of the Kremlin
Читати українською
Source:  Reuters

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, a pro-Russian politician, is determined to block any sanctions that the European Union will impose against the aggressor country Russia. The politician cynically lies that in this way he is simply defending the interests of his state.

Points of attention

  • Fico's declaration to never vote for sanctions that may harm Slovakia indicates a strong allegiance to Russian interests, especially concerning fuel imports for nuclear power plants.
  • Despite claiming to be a constructive EU member, Fico's actions reflect a deeper political alliance with Russia, raising concerns about Slovakia's role in the European Union.

Fico continues to promote the interests of the Kremlin

Journalists note that the statement by the Prime Minister of Slovakia came after the country's parliament adopted a new resolution.

What is important to understand is that she calls on government members to refuse to support new sanctions and trade restrictions against Russia in international organizations.

According to Fico himself, his country supposedly wants to remain a constructive member of the EU.

The scandalous politician also considers the new resolution a political tool with a powerful message.

If there are sanctions that could harm us, I will never vote for them.

Robert Fico

Robert Fico

Prime Minister of Slovakia

According to Putin's henchman, he is not going to support measures to stop the import of Russian fuel for Slovak nuclear power plants.

"I am interested in being a constructive player in the European Union, but not at the expense of Slovakia," Fico added.

As previously mentioned, on June 4, Slovak President Peter Pellegrini rejected a petition demanding a referendum on lifting sanctions against Russia.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Complete rejection of Russian gas. Fico cynically rejected the European Commission's plans
Fico
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Fico dreamed of lifting EU sanctions on Russia — exactly how
Robert Fico
Fico dreamed of lifting EU sanctions on Russia — exactly how

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?