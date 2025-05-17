Fico dreamed of lifting EU sanctions on Russia — exactly how
Robert Fico
Читати українською

Slovakia is considering lifting future sanctions against Russia. The country may hold a referendum to do so.

Points of attention

  • Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is considering holding a referendum on lifting EU sanctions against Russia.
  • Fico believes that sanctions against Russia have not brought significant results and can only harm Europe.
  • Petition initiators in Slovakia have collected over 400,000 signatures for a referendum on lifting sanctions against Russia.

Fico cynically proposes lifting sanctions on Russia

This was stated by the Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico.

During the interview, Fico answered a reporter's question that there are calls in Slovakia to hold a referendum on lifting sanctions against the Russian Federation.

I don't think there's a need for a referendum on this. But if there is one, I'll support it.

According to Fico, during the time the sanctions were in effect, Russia was able to adapt to them, and currently such restrictions only harm Europe.

The Prime Minister said that he personally supports the desire for peace and drew attention to the fact that recent proposals to quickly adopt a large package of sanctions against Russia, in his opinion, seem inappropriate.

According to him, such sanctions allegedly only deepen the confrontation between Russia and Ukraine.

I have always said that we will look at whether sanctions harm the Slovak Republic. If there are any sanctions that could harm the Slovak Republic, we will veto them.

It should be noted that in early May, a petition was created in Slovakia demanding a referendum on lifting sanctions against Russia.

According to the initiators, the document was signed by almost 400 thousand citizens.

