"A deliberate attempt to disrupt the visit to Moscow". Fico lashed out at Estonia with accusations
"A deliberate attempt to disrupt the visit to Moscow". Fico lashed out at Estonia with accusations

Robert Fico
Fico
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said he would not abandon his intention to come to Moscow despite attempts to disrupt his flight.

Points of attention

  • Prime Minister Robert Fico remains determined to visit Moscow despite Estonia's attempts to disrupt his trip.
  • Estonia's denial of flight permission has led to escalating tensions and accusations from Slovakia.

Fico lashed out at Estonia with accusations

In a video on the evening of May 7, Fico said that "a few minutes ago" he received a message from Estonia about the impossibility of a plane flying with him for a visit to Moscow.

Of course, this is a deliberate attempt to disrupt my visit to Moscow. This is extremely disruptive to our entire program, we will not be able to make it to our scheduled meetings tomorrow evening.

Robert Fico

Robert Fico

Prime Minister of Slovakia

He assured that his protocol is doing everything possible to ensure that Fico can get to Moscow and "participate in four extremely important bilateral meetings."

As a reminder, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic will be Putin's only European guests at the leadership level at the Victory Day celebrations in Moscow on May 9.

Interestingly, the official program of Fico's visit to Moscow does not mention Fico's participation in the parade on Red Square.

Fico
Fico was afraid that he could be attacked by Ukraine in Moscow
