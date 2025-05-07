"A deliberate attempt to disrupt the visit to Moscow". Fico lashed out at Estonia with accusations

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said he would not abandon his intention to come to Moscow despite attempts to disrupt his flight.

Fico lashed out at Estonia with accusations

In a video on the evening of May 7, Fico said that "a few minutes ago" he received a message from Estonia about the impossibility of a plane flying with him for a visit to Moscow.

Of course, this is a deliberate attempt to disrupt my visit to Moscow. This is extremely disruptive to our entire program, we will not be able to make it to our scheduled meetings tomorrow evening. Robert Fico Prime Minister of Slovakia

He assured that his protocol is doing everything possible to ensure that Fico can get to Moscow and "participate in four extremely important bilateral meetings."

As a reminder, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic will be Putin's only European guests at the leadership level at the Victory Day celebrations in Moscow on May 9.