Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić has fallen ill and cut short his visit to the United States. Meanwhile, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has also canceled a planned May 1 event. Both leaders had previously promised to attend the May 9 parade in Moscow.

Fico and Vucic unexpectedly fell ill

The Serbian president met with former New York Mayor Rudolph Giuliani in Florida on May 1, after which he suddenly fell ill during a visit to the U.S. He sought medical attention and, after undergoing tests, decided to return to Serbia and is now heading to Belgrade.

The Serbian president was not allowed to appear at the main events for which he came to America. Earlier, representatives of the European Union warned Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic that his possible visit to Russia on May 9 could derail Belgrade's accession to the EU.

Smer MP Jan Richter says Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is feeling well both physically and mentally. He did not explain why the prime minister canceled his May 1st program.

"Maybe it's because May 15 is approaching, maybe there's also a psychological problem that he's starting to realize what could have happened," Richter said, confirming that Fico's trip to Moscow on May 9 is justified. Share

According to the head of the Smer parliamentary group, the Prime Minister's health will supposedly allow him to attend the celebrations in Moscow.

Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will also not travel to the Russian capital Moscow to participate in the events until May 9.

Sources in the Ministry of Defense said that India will be represented at the parade in Russia by Rajnath Singh's deputy, Sanjay Seth.