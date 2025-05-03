They were going to the parade to Putin. Fico and Vucic suddenly fell ill

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić has fallen ill and cut short his visit to the United States. Meanwhile, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has also canceled a planned May 1 event. Both leaders had previously promised to attend the May 9 parade in Moscow.
- The Serbian President, Slovak Prime Minister, and Indian Defense Minister fell ill unexpectedly, disrupting their participation in the Moscow parade on May 9.
- Vučić's illness led him to shorten his visit to the United States, while Fico canceled his scheduled event on May 1 due to undisclosed reasons.
- The sudden illnesses have raised questions about the impact on diplomatic relations and potential implications for Serbia's EU accession process.
Fico and Vucic unexpectedly fell ill
The Serbian president met with former New York Mayor Rudolph Giuliani in Florida on May 1, after which he suddenly fell ill during a visit to the U.S. He sought medical attention and, after undergoing tests, decided to return to Serbia and is now heading to Belgrade.
The Serbian president was not allowed to appear at the main events for which he came to America. Earlier, representatives of the European Union warned Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic that his possible visit to Russia on May 9 could derail Belgrade's accession to the EU.
Smer MP Jan Richter says Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is feeling well both physically and mentally. He did not explain why the prime minister canceled his May 1st program.
According to the head of the Smer parliamentary group, the Prime Minister's health will supposedly allow him to attend the celebrations in Moscow.
Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will also not travel to the Russian capital Moscow to participate in the events until May 9.
Sources in the Ministry of Defense said that India will be represented at the parade in Russia by Rajnath Singh's deputy, Sanjay Seth.
