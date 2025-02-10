Xi Jinping to celebrate May 9 with Putin in Moscow

Chinese President Xi Jinping will arrive in Moscow to celebrate the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany during World War II. The parade will take place on May 9.
Xi Jinping to participate in May 9 parade in Moscow
Chinese President Xi Jinping has accepted an invitation to participate in the celebrations on May 9 in Moscow on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the victory, Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov reported.
Morgulov says that Xi Jinping responded by inviting Russian President Vladimir Putin to China for the celebration of the anniversary of the end of World War II, which is scheduled for September.
Recall that in Ukraine, the Day of Victory over Nazism in World War II 1939-1945 was previously also celebrated on May 9. But in 2023, changes were made and the holiday was postponed, since it is on this day that most peoples of the world remember the victory over Nazism and it was on May 8, 1945 that the act of unconditional surrender of the Wehrmacht came into force.
In Russia, May 9 is the central day of the official "victory" cult.
