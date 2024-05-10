British intelligence: War in Ukraine affected May 9 parade in Moscow

On May 9, the Russians held a "traditional" military parade in Moscow. Due to heavy losses in the war against Ukraine, it was "reduced in scale".
The parade was canceled in many cities of Russia
According to the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain, parades were canceled in 24 cities of Russia. In particular, this affected the border regions due to the low level of security.
Although Russia resumed military aviation flights, there were only nine SU-30SM and MiG-29 aircraft in the sky, as well as six SU-25 attack aircraft.
In total, 9,000 cadets, veterans and servicemen took part in the event. In 2023, there were 8 thousand, and in 2021 — 11 thousand.
Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 10 May 2024.
Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/tt0vmm88pL #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/vwEu42pUOx
In addition, 61 military vehicles were presented at the parade, while there were no heavy armored vehicles and tracked military vehicles. The only main battle tank present was the ceremonial tank T-34 from the Second World War, which traditionally starts the parade.
This contrasts with the 2020 Moscow parade, which featured 20 main battle tanks.
What was the 9 May parade like in Russia?
The parade in Moscow, which took place on Red Square, was supposed to be attended by the states that formed the basis of the anti-Hitler coalition, but representatives of countries that did not participate in it came.
The following came to Putin:
the self-proclaimed president of Belarus Oleksandr Lukashenko,
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov,
head of Uzbekistan — Shavkat Mirziyoyev,
the head of Kazakhstan — Kassym-Jomart Tokayev,
President of Tajikistan - Emomali Rahmon,
the leader of Turkmenistan — Serdar Berdimuhamedow,
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.
