On January 27, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva spoke by phone with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to discuss the war in Ukraine and their cooperation. Lula da Silva also accepted an invitation to visit Moscow on May 9.

Da Silva is going to meet Putin

This is stated in the press service of Lula da Silva.

Lula expressed concern about the international scenario and reaffirmed Brazil's commitment to promoting peace. Putin thanked the contribution of parties such as Brazil to the search for a solution to the conflict in Ukraine and expressed interest in the work of the Group of Friends of Peace, launched by Brazil and China at the UN in September last year, the website of the Brazilian presidential mission says. Share

The Kremlin reported that during the conversation, "the issue of resolving the Ukrainian conflict was also raised."

It is noted that both agreed to maintain constant contact on this issue.

At the same time, Lula thanked the Russian Federation for the invitation to the May 9 celebrations in Moscow and announced his intention to participate.

The illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Brazil on the launch of the Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty during the Brazilian presidency of the G20 and proposed resuming the work of the High-Level Bilateral Commission between the two countries.

The Kremlin leader supported Brazil's presidency of BRICS and expressed readiness to continue working on promoting initiatives to promote trade and investment between members and in other areas. Both welcomed Indonesia's accession to BRICS.

Zelenskyy criticized the "peace plan" of Brazil and China

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called the Chinese-Brazilian proposals for a "peace plan" to end the war destructive and unacceptable.

Relations between the Brazilian and Ukrainian people are normal, but the position of the president of the Latin American country is different.

I am sure that the people of Brazil support the people of Ukraine. Although if Lula (Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva — ed.) supported us, he would have helped stop the war. Share

The Ukrainian president said that during a personal meeting with the Brazilian leader, the latter supposedly understood and supported Kyiv. However, now he is proposing "political reconciliation."