On January 27, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva spoke by phone with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to discuss the war in Ukraine and their cooperation. Lula da Silva also accepted an invitation to visit Moscow on May 9.
Points of attention
- Brazilian President da Silva to celebrate May 9 with Russian President Putin in Moscow, indicating ongoing cooperation.
- Ukrainian President Zelenskyy criticizes the Brazilian-Chinese peace proposals, labeling them as destructive and unacceptable.
Da Silva is going to meet Putin
This is stated in the press service of Lula da Silva.
The Kremlin reported that during the conversation, "the issue of resolving the Ukrainian conflict was also raised."
It is noted that both agreed to maintain constant contact on this issue.
At the same time, Lula thanked the Russian Federation for the invitation to the May 9 celebrations in Moscow and announced his intention to participate.
The illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Brazil on the launch of the Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty during the Brazilian presidency of the G20 and proposed resuming the work of the High-Level Bilateral Commission between the two countries.
The Kremlin leader supported Brazil's presidency of BRICS and expressed readiness to continue working on promoting initiatives to promote trade and investment between members and in other areas. Both welcomed Indonesia's accession to BRICS.
Zelenskyy criticized the "peace plan" of Brazil and China
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called the Chinese-Brazilian proposals for a "peace plan" to end the war destructive and unacceptable.
Relations between the Brazilian and Ukrainian people are normal, but the position of the president of the Latin American country is different.
The Ukrainian president said that during a personal meeting with the Brazilian leader, the latter supposedly understood and supported Kyiv. However, now he is proposing "political reconciliation."