In the aggressor country, another "Victory" parade thundered until May 9 amid Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine. The fact that the dictator Putin has been ordering the killing of peaceful Ukrainians for more than ten years was ignored by the leaders of six countries, as well as one prime minister, who came to the parade in Moscow.

What was the parade on May 9 in Russia?

It is worth noting that the states that formed the basis of the anti-Hitler coalition should have been invited to the parade in Moscow, held on Red Square. Still, representatives of countries that did not participate in it came.

The following came to Putin for the Sabbath:

The self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko,

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadir Zhaparov,

head of Uzbekistan — Shavkat Mirziyoev,

the head of Kazakhstan — Kasym-Zhomart Tokaev,

President of Tajikistan — Emomali Rahmon,

the leader of Turkmenistan — Serdar Berdimuhamedov,

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

"The participation of representatives of Laos looks very funny. Apparently, as one of the main countries that won" in the Second World War. Some other states that were not noticed in the anti-Hitler coalition, Russian opposition journalist Igor Yakovenko ridiculed Putin's parade. Share

Even though the Russian dictator wanted to demonstrate the military potential of his country, there was very little of the Russian army's equipment at the "victory campaign".

During the parade, there were 9,000 military personnel on Red Square, including more than a thousand Russian soldiers who killed peaceful Ukrainians during the war.

Putin cynically compared the veterans of the Second World War and the invaders who are now fighting against Ukraine. He called the killing of innocent people "heroism".

Putin is no longer the legitimate president of Russia

What is essential to understand is that after the large-scale falsification of "elections" in Russia, the dictator lost his legitimacy as the president of this country.

Many of Kyiv's allies supported the position regarding Putin's illegitimacy, but some went directly to Moscow for this event, namely:

France

Hungary

Slovakia

Greece

Malta

Cyprus

Belgium was also on this list as of the evening of May 6, but it changed its mind at the last moment.