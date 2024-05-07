Western analysts in the material of The Wall Street Journal note that after the Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin begins a new term in power in Russia, he will strengthen his own capabilities to conduct against Ukraine and Western countries.
What to expect from Putin's new term as head of Russia
Analysts say that after the start of a new six-year term as the head of the Kremlin, dictator Vladimir Putin will be directly focused on continuing the criminal war against Ukraine and finding allies to strengthen alliances that oppose Western countries.
The publication notes that Russia currently has no closer ally than China.
It is noted that the interests of these countries will be expected at least for the next few months and years.
The authors of the material conclude that the Kremlin dictator values allied relations with China above all else.
In particular, China played a key role in supporting Russia at the beginning of the Russian army's criminal invasion of Ukraine, granting Russian oil vessels access to its ports.
Even though China officially denies the supply of weapons and ammunition to Russia, Chinese companies supply the aggressor country with goods of dual value, electronics and other components for the manufacture of weapons and missiles.
Who else will Putin look for as allies
However, Putin also maintains close ties with Iran and North Korea.
In addition to drones, Iran may soon send ballistic missiles to Moscow.
After North Korea provided the Russian Federation with material assets, the Russians blocked the UN from monitoring international sanctions against Pyongyang. They questioned their value and proposed imposing time limits on them.
Putin also plans to hold talks with the leaders of Cuba, Laos, and Guinea-Bissau after the inauguration, which is further evidence of his focus on deepening Russia's foreign relations.
Expectations are growing that reshuffles in the Russian cabinet will lead to the resignation of some prominent figures.
In the long term, Putin will likely focus on maintaining and building relationships that have put Russia on the verge of achieving a decisive advantage in the war.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-