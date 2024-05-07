Navalny Foundation releases video from Putin's luxury palace

Representatives of the Anti-Corruption Foundation established by the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny have released photos and videos from the luxurious palace of Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin near Gelendzhik.

Putin's elite estate contrasts with the widespread poverty of most ordinary Russians

We have managed to obtain video footage from inside Putin's palace in Gelendzhik, which is now fully completed. And now we will see everything with our own eyes - the stucco, crystal chandeliers, personal chapel and, of course, the aqua disco. We will literally break into Putin's house and show him who he really is. He is an old, crazy dictator who, even during the war he unleashed, could not stop and continued to build his luxurious palace, the Anti-Corruption Foundation representatives said. Share

A scandalous investigation in 2021 into the Kremlin dictator's palace led to the Russian oligarch Arkady Rotenberg, who is close to him, claiming that the estate allegedly belongs to him and that an apartment hotel will be opened there after reconstruction.

Putin's Palace in Gelendzhik

However, the Anti-Corruption Foundation notes that no apartment hotel has appeared in the Idokopas Palace for more than 3 years, although the renovation work has been completed.

What was captured on video from Putin's palace

In particular, on the hidden camera video of the investigators, you can see an aqua disco, a swimming pool, a street alley with pseudo-antique statues, a jacuzzi, a massage room, numerous paintings on a military and patriotic theme, expensive furniture and chandeliers.

Putin's Palace in Gelendzhik

Instead of a room for games and a casino, a home chapel appeared, where an unusual triptych with icons of the Mother of God, Jesus Christ and St. Volodymyr is located. There is also a throne.

The foundation also published the floor plans of the palace premises. At the time of shooting, not all furniture was unpacked.