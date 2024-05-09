Opposition to Putin from relatives of missing Russia's soldiers in Ukraine continues to grow

Discontent and a separate movement of resistance against the criminal Kremlin regime of the dictator Vladimir Putin on the part of the relatives of the soldiers of the occupying army of the Russian Federation who went missing in the war against Ukraine is growing in Russia.

Dissatisfaction with Putin and resistance to the Kremlin regime is growing in Russia

Journalists of the publication note that the mothers and wives of the dead and missing Russian soldiers in the war against Ukraine have become one of the most active critics of the criminal actions of the Putin regime in the Kremlin.

The grief and anger is compounded by the lack of transparency from the Russian government regarding soldiers who are missing or presumed dead. Groups have appeared in Russian social networks, in which tens of thousands of relatives and friends of missing soldiers participate, where they share information in the hope of finding out what happened, the article emphasises. Share

It is noted that angry Russians question claims that society supports the Kremlin's criminal war against Ukraine.

While the tension does not yet pose a serious threat to Putin, it could eventually turn into a broader dissent. The Kremlin has banned coverage of the war inside the country and does not release any official data on soldiers missing. The last time the Russian Ministry of Defense provided public data on the number of its soldiers killed in Ukraine was in September 2022, when 5,937 people were reported dead. According to US estimates, more than 300,000 Russian servicemen were wounded or killed, the authors of the material note. Share

How the Kremlin gets rid of the need to pay compensation to its military

According to Sergei Kryvenko, the head of the Russian human rights organisation "Grazhdanyn.Armiya.Pravo," which protects the rights of the military, the Russian army mobilised for the war. It was not ready for such a large number of casualties.

Moreover, the occupying army of the Russian Federation does not have units engaged in evacuating wounded soldiers from the battlefield.

In addition, there is a widespread belief that many wounded soldiers are simply dumped on the battlefield in order not to pay compensation later.

Neither the Kremlin nor the Russian MOD responded to a request for comment on the allegation that the Russian Federation is abandoning its dead in the war and deliberately understating losses.

The article also notes that in April 2023, the State Duma of Russia adopted amendments to the Civil Code, which allow soldiers fighting in Ukraine to be declared missing or dead for six months in the absence of information about their whereabouts.