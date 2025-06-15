Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, known for his pro-Russian stance, cynically calls on the European Union to postpone the vote on a new package of sanctions against Russia in order to discuss the problem of gas supplies.
Points of attention
- Fico's insistence on securing gas supplies and price stability for households highlights his prioritization of domestic interests over supporting measures against the aggressor country.
- The European Commission's 18th package of sanctions against Russia faces challenges as Fico makes it clear that Slovakia's support hinges on Brussels meeting demands related to gas, oil, and nuclear fuel supplies.
Fico is trying to block anti-Russian sanctions
Putin's aide officially confirmed that he asked Slovak Foreign Minister Yuriy Blanar not to vote for a package of sanctions against Russia until the issue of Russian gas supplies is resolved.
Fico does not hide that for him and his team, the topic of increasing sanctions pressure on the aggressor country is not important.
The pro-Russian politician also added that Bratislava wants to know what guarantees it will have of sufficient gas reserves and the absence of a rapid increase in prices for households.
What is important to understand is that on June 10, the European Commission first presented the 18th package of sanctions against Russia.
Against the backdrop of recent events, Robert Fico has made it clear that he will not support it until Brussels fulfills Bratislava's demand.
First of all, it is about the European Commission proposing "a real solution to the crisis situation in which Slovakia will find itself after the complete cessation of gas, oil and nuclear fuel supplies from Russia."
