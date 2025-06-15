Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, known for his pro-Russian stance, cynically calls on the European Union to postpone the vote on a new package of sanctions against Russia in order to discuss the problem of gas supplies.

Fico is trying to block anti-Russian sanctions

Putin's aide officially confirmed that he asked Slovak Foreign Minister Yuriy Blanar not to vote for a package of sanctions against Russia until the issue of Russian gas supplies is resolved.

Fico does not hide that for him and his team, the topic of increasing sanctions pressure on the aggressor country is not important.

The pro-Russian politician also added that Bratislava wants to know what guarantees it will have of sufficient gas reserves and the absence of a rapid increase in prices for households.

Slovakia has no reason to suffer because of Ukraine. Robert Fico Prime Minister of Slovakia

What is important to understand is that on June 10, the European Commission first presented the 18th package of sanctions against Russia.

Against the backdrop of recent events, Robert Fico has made it clear that he will not support it until Brussels fulfills Bratislava's demand.

First of all, it is about the European Commission proposing "a real solution to the crisis situation in which Slovakia will find itself after the complete cessation of gas, oil and nuclear fuel supplies from Russia."