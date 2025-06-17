Fico dreams of Slovakia's "neutrality" — what does this threaten Europe with

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that neutral status would be beneficial for his country in the current international situation.
Fico dreams of Slovakia's "neutrality"
He made this statement during a visit to the Ministry of Economy, where the reporting day was held.
Fico said he has a feeling that "the world is changing."
According to him, he had already raised the issue of neutrality "very officially and very clearly," but admitted that the decision on this did not depend solely on him.
The prime minister's statement came on the eve of a roundtable with President Peter Pellegrini, where representatives of parliamentary parties were to discuss the issue of increasing the defense budget.
The opposition's reaction was immediate. The leader of the most powerful opposition force, Progressive Slovakia, Michal Šimečka, called Fico's words scandalous and accused him of seeking to withdraw the country from the North Atlantic Alliance.
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said he would not support the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia "unless the European Commission proposes a real solution to the crisis situation in which Slovakia will find itself after the complete cessation of gas, oil and nuclear fuel supplies from Russia."
