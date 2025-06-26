Orban boasted about the results of the "referendum" on Ukraine's accession to the EU

The Hungarian government announced the final results of the "referendum" on Ukraine's accession to the EU and stated that 95% of those who voted voted "against."

Orban announced that a total of 2 million 278 thousand Hungarians participated in consultations on this issue, of which 95% spoke out against Ukraine's accession to the EU and 5% were in favor.

The declared number of participants in the "referendum" is approximately 29% of the number of Hungarian voters who were on the lists to participate in the European Parliament elections last year (7.8 million people).

Telex notes that the number of votes and the overall result of the vote may raise reasonable doubts, as practical verification has shown that one person can vote twice if they log into the system with different email addresses.

Government spokesman Gergely Guias said at a recent briefing that printed ballots are notarized and "cannot be falsified," and that electronic votes are also being verified. He could not say whether the system would detect those who cast their votes first on paper and then electronically. The spokesman said online votes account for only about 10 percent of the total. Share

Earlier, opposition politician and head of the Tysa party, Peter Magyar, declared the failure of Orban's "referendum" on Ukraine. He claims that about 600,000 people actually took part in the vote.