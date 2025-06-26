Orban boasted about the results of the "referendum" on Ukraine's accession to the EU

The Hungarian government announced the final results of the "referendum" on Ukraine's accession to the EU and stated that 95% of those who voted voted "against."
Points of attention
- Hungary announced the final results of the 'referendum' on Ukraine's EU accession, with 95% voting against.
- Doubts arise regarding the number of participants and the voting process, highlighting concerns of potential double voting.
- Opposition politicians question the legitimacy of the results, suggesting a lower turnout than claimed by the Hungarian government.
Hungary announces results of “referendum” on Ukraine’s EU accession
Orban announced that a total of 2 million 278 thousand Hungarians participated in consultations on this issue, of which 95% spoke out against Ukraine's accession to the EU and 5% were in favor.
The declared number of participants in the "referendum" is approximately 29% of the number of Hungarian voters who were on the lists to participate in the European Parliament elections last year (7.8 million people).
Telex notes that the number of votes and the overall result of the vote may raise reasonable doubts, as practical verification has shown that one person can vote twice if they log into the system with different email addresses.
Earlier, opposition politician and head of the Tysa party, Peter Magyar, declared the failure of Orban's "referendum" on Ukraine. He claims that about 600,000 people actually took part in the vote.
The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry believes that the Hungarian government has made "maximum efforts to ensure the desired result" in the VOKS2025 consultations on Ukraine's accession to the EU.
