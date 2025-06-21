Hungary announces failure of Orban's "referendum" on Ukraine
Orban publicly disgraced again
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Hungarian opposition leader Peter Magyar has declared the "complete failure" of the government's "referendum" on Ukraine, which was organized by the team of Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

  • Minimal efforts were made to engage voters, with no physical voting booths or open meetings, only letters and advertising campaigns were used.
  • The low voter turnout and lack of engagement highlight a growing discontent with Orban's leadership and handling of public funds in Hungary.

The government's Voks 2025 propaganda campaign is a complete failure. According to our information from several levels of the Hungarian Post, 3-7% of the sent "ballots" were returned to various corners of the country.

Peter Magyar

Peter Magyar

Hungarian opposition leader

According to the politician, no more than 600,000 people took part in the vote, and the results could have been falsified.

"This is the lowest result in the entire history of the National Consultations. And this is in conditions where the campaign lasted several months, with total mobilization and burning of tens of billions of public funds," complained Magyar.

According to him, no booths were opened or open meetings were organized for the vote — only letters were sent out and an expensive advertising campaign was conducted.

The leader of the Hungarian opposition draws attention to the fact that Orban could have spent the 10 billion forints (about 28.6 thousand dollars) spent on this "referendum" on repairing hospitals or modernizing railways, but did not do so.

Orban

