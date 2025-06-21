Hungarian opposition leader Peter Magyar has declared the "complete failure" of the government's "referendum" on Ukraine, which was organized by the team of Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
Orban publicly disgraced again
According to the politician, no more than 600,000 people took part in the vote, and the results could have been falsified.
According to him, no booths were opened or open meetings were organized for the vote — only letters were sent out and an expensive advertising campaign was conducted.
The leader of the Hungarian opposition draws attention to the fact that Orban could have spent the 10 billion forints (about 28.6 thousand dollars) spent on this "referendum" on repairing hospitals or modernizing railways, but did not do so.
