Hungary announces failure of Orban's "referendum" on Ukraine

Hungarian opposition leader Peter Magyar has declared the "complete failure" of the government's "referendum" on Ukraine, which was organized by the team of Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Orban publicly disgraced again

The government's Voks 2025 propaganda campaign is a complete failure. According to our information from several levels of the Hungarian Post, 3-7% of the sent "ballots" were returned to various corners of the country. Peter Magyar Hungarian opposition leader

According to the politician, no more than 600,000 people took part in the vote, and the results could have been falsified.

"This is the lowest result in the entire history of the National Consultations. And this is in conditions where the campaign lasted several months, with total mobilization and burning of tens of billions of public funds," complained Magyar. Share

According to him, no booths were opened or open meetings were organized for the vote — only letters were sent out and an expensive advertising campaign was conducted.