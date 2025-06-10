"I did not allow this." Zelensky publicly addressed Orban
Source:  online.ua

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy has drawn the world's attention to the fact that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is using the topic of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine in his own interests on the eve of the parliamentary elections.

  • The Ukrainian leader stresses that Orban's actions do not represent the sentiments of the entire Hungarian population and cautions against the dangerous consequences of such policies on regional stability.
  • Zelensky firmly states that his presidency should not be exploited for foreign leaders' domestic political campaigns, asserting his commitment to upholding the integrity of Ukraine's position in international affairs.

The Head of State emphasized that the policy promoted by Orban is anti-Ukrainian.

Despite this, Zelensky believes that this approach does not reflect the position of the entire people of Hungary.

Viktor's policy, unfortunately, is directed against Ukraine. And against Europe. He uses this in his domestic policy: he wants to use the war in Ukraine in his interests in the elections. This is dishonest.

The Ukrainian leader also warned that Orban was making a "historic mistake."

The Hungarian Prime Minister currently has no awareness that this policy will have much more serious and dangerous consequences.

According to Zelensky, he cannot smile and hug when he sees what is really happening.

Because reality should not differ from politics. If you are ready for honest relations, we will find a framework. But so, using my face for your own elections? I did not allow this. I am the president of another country, — Zelensky emphasized.

