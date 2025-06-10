Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy has drawn the world's attention to the fact that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is using the topic of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine in his own interests on the eve of the parliamentary elections.

Zelensky is outraged by Orban's actions

The Head of State emphasized that the policy promoted by Orban is anti-Ukrainian.

Despite this, Zelensky believes that this approach does not reflect the position of the entire people of Hungary.

Viktor's policy, unfortunately, is directed against Ukraine. And against Europe. He uses this in his domestic policy: he wants to use the war in Ukraine in his interests in the elections. This is dishonest. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The Ukrainian leader also warned that Orban was making a "historic mistake."

The Hungarian Prime Minister currently has no awareness that this policy will have much more serious and dangerous consequences.

According to Zelensky, he cannot smile and hug when he sees what is really happening.