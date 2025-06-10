Budanov revealed details of secret agreements between Russia and North Korea
Category
World
Publication date

Budanov revealed details of secret agreements between Russia and North Korea

Criminal cooperation between Russia and North Korea is gaining momentum
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, officially confirmed that the aggressor country Russia is providing North Korea with technology for producing Shahed-136 (Geran-2) attack drones, as well as improving the combat capabilities of KN-23 missiles.

Points of attention

  • The enhanced accuracy of KN-23 ballistic missiles due to Russian assistance has significant implications for the military dynamics between North and South Korea.
  • The criminal cooperation between Russia and North Korea, as highlighted by Budanov, underscores the evolving security challenges in the region.

Criminal cooperation between Russia and North Korea is gaining momentum

According to the head of Ukrainian military intelligence, Russia is providing North Korea with technology and knowledge to produce Shahed-136 (Geran-2) on its own territory.

He spoke about this in a new interview with TWZ.

In addition, it is indicated that the aggressor country currently produces about 2,000 such drones per month, but intends to increase production to 5,000 per month.

We also cannot ignore the fact that the Russian Federation is constantly improving the Shahed's range, payload, communications, and attack patterns.

The presence of Shahed missiles would give North Korea the ability to strike targets anywhere in South Korea, potentially in large numbers. They could overwhelm air defenses, paving the way for attacks with other munitions.

Moreover, it is indicated that the "shaheeds" will also be able to be supplied to Russia to increase terror against the Ukrainian people.

According to Budanov, the accuracy of the KN-23 ballistic missiles has improved significantly — now it is a completely different missile in terms of its technical characteristics.

The head of the GUR also warned that this Russian assistance will certainly change the military balance in the region between North Korea and South Korea.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Large-scale Russian attack on Odessa — there are dead and wounded
State Emergency Service
Consequences of Russia's new attack on Odessa
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The head of German intelligence warned about Putin's new plan
What to expect from Putin next?
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin's Fund May Finally Run Out — When Will It Happen?
Putin will soon face even bigger problems

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?