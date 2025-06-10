Budanov revealed details of secret agreements between Russia and North Korea

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, officially confirmed that the aggressor country Russia is providing North Korea with technology for producing Shahed-136 (Geran-2) attack drones, as well as improving the combat capabilities of KN-23 missiles.
Criminal cooperation between Russia and North Korea is gaining momentum
According to the head of Ukrainian military intelligence, Russia is providing North Korea with technology and knowledge to produce Shahed-136 (Geran-2) on its own territory.
He spoke about this in a new interview with TWZ.
In addition, it is indicated that the aggressor country currently produces about 2,000 such drones per month, but intends to increase production to 5,000 per month.
We also cannot ignore the fact that the Russian Federation is constantly improving the Shahed's range, payload, communications, and attack patterns.
Moreover, it is indicated that the "shaheeds" will also be able to be supplied to Russia to increase terror against the Ukrainian people.
According to Budanov, the accuracy of the KN-23 ballistic missiles has improved significantly — now it is a completely different missile in terms of its technical characteristics.
The head of the GUR also warned that this Russian assistance will certainly change the military balance in the region between North Korea and South Korea.
