On the night of June 9-10, the aggressor country Russia launched a new massive attack on peaceful cities and villages of Ukraine. The blast wave damaged the Saint Sophia Cathedral, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and also damaged the Odesa Film Studio.
Points of attention
- The destruction of the St. Sophia Cathedral and Odesa Film Studio symbolizes Russia's broader assault on Ukraine's culture, memory, and future.
- The attack on the cathedral and film studio underscores the urgent need to safeguard Ukraine's rich cultural heritage from further harm.
Russia is destroying Ukraine's cultural heritage
The Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications, Mykola Tochytskyi, made a statement on this occasion.
In addition, Russia continues to terrorize Odessa, its people, and its cultural heritage.
This time, the Odesa Film Studio, the place where Ukrainian cinema was born, also came under enemy attack.
Tochytsky draws attention to the fact that the Russian Federation is not only at war with Ukrainian cities — it is waging a war against our culture, memory, and future.
