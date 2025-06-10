Air defense forces neutralized 284 targets during Russian air attack

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of June 9-10, the Russian invaders carried out an attack with 322 air attack vehicles. Thanks to the coordinated work of the air defense forces, it was possible to destroy most of the enemy targets.

Russia's attack on Ukraine on June 9-10 — what is known

The enemy carried out an air attack:

315 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the following directions: Kursk, Shatalovo, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation;

2 KN-23 ballistic missiles from Voronezh Oblast — Russian Federation;

5 Iskander-K cruise missiles from Kursk Oblast — Russian Federation.

What is important to understand is that the key direction of the attack is the capital of Ukraine, the city of Kyiv.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 9:00 a.m., air defenses had neutralized 284 enemy air attack vehicles, 220 had been shot down by fire, and 64 had been lost in location:

213 enemy Shahed UAVs (and other types of UAVs) were shot down by fire, 64 were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare;

2 KN-23 ballistic missiles;

5 Iskander-K cruise missiles.

There were also hits by enemy air attack vehicles in 11 locations, and downed aircraft (fragments) fell in 16 locations.