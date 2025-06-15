Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó has begun to scare Europe and the world with the so-called "von der Leyen-Zelensky plan," which he says aims to "destroy the economies of Central European countries and will also deal a blow to the European economy as a whole."

Hungarian authorities again demonize Zelensky and Ukraine

Viktor Orban's henchman has decided to consider the European Union's new 18th package of sanctions against Russia, as well as a ban on purchases of Russian energy resources, MTI writes.

The head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry cynically lies that the EU authorities want to "force" the Hungarian people to pay for continued support for Ukraine.

Against this background, Péter Szijjártó shamelessly expressed gratitude to Slovak leader Robert Fico, who is blocking new sanctions against Russia.

The von der Leyen-Zelensky plan poses extremely serious challenges and threats to the energy sector not only of Hungary, but also of Slovakia. Peter Szijjarto Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary

Against this background, the Hungarian diplomat complained about a "brutal violation" by official Brussels.

In addition, Orban's ally threatens a "tough battle" to prevent Hungarian consumers from paying more for energy.

On the same day, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico began demanding that the EU postpone the vote on a new package of sanctions against Russia in order to discuss the problem of gas supplies.