Orban may lose power in Hungary — when exactly

If the current ratings of political parties persist, Orban will lose the upcoming elections.
Points of attention
- The current ratings of political parties in Hungary suggest that Viktor Orban might lose power in the upcoming elections.
- The opposition party 'Tisza' is gaining momentum and has a significant advantage over Orban's ruling party 'Fidesz'.
- Leadership by experienced politician Peter Magyar, focusing on healthcare and education, contributes to the popularity of Tisza.
Orban has every chance of losing power in Hungary
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban faces a real threat of losing power due to the significant increase in the popularity of opposition forces in the country.
Thus, the poll showed that 51% of voters are ready to vote for "Tysa", while only 36% for "Fidesz". In March, the same sociological group recorded the advantage of "Tysa" at 9%.
According to sociologists, the current advantage of the opposition is enough for "Tisa" to win the same convincing victory in the next parliamentary elections as Orban's party has won in recent years.
Although Tisza itself is a very young party, founded only a year ago, it is led by experienced politician Peter Magyar, who used to be in Orban's government but then clashed with the prime minister. Tisza focuses its political campaign on issues of healthcare and education.
The next parliamentary elections in Hungary are due to be held in the spring of 2026.
