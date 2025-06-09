Orban made a new cynical statement about Russia's war against Ukraine

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban denies that Russia is a threat to NATO countries. According to him, Moscow has not been able to achieve what it wanted in Ukraine, but Kyiv is losing the war.
Orban believes that Ukraine will lose the war
He made this statement in an interview with La Chaîne Info .
Orban also stated that he is not afraid that the Russian-Ukrainian war will escalate into a global military conflict.
However, the Hungarian prime minister believes that Ukraine could "lose the war." He added that real peace talks will be held between Russia and the United States.
