Orban made a new cynical statement about Russia's war against Ukraine

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban denies that Russia is a threat to NATO countries. According to him, Moscow has not been able to achieve what it wanted in Ukraine, but Kyiv is losing the war.

He made this statement in an interview with La Chaîne Info .

Orban also stated that he is not afraid that the Russian-Ukrainian war will escalate into a global military conflict.

The Russians are too weak for that. They can't even defeat Ukraine, so they can't really attack NATO. Viktor Orban Prime Minister of Hungary

However, the Hungarian prime minister believes that Ukraine could "lose the war." He added that real peace talks will be held between Russia and the United States.