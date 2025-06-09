Orban made a new cynical statement about Russia's war against Ukraine
Orban made a new cynical statement about Russia's war against Ukraine

Orban
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban denies that Russia is a threat to NATO countries. According to him, Moscow has not been able to achieve what it wanted in Ukraine, but Kyiv is losing the war.

Points of attention

  • Viktor Orban denies Russia as a threat to NATO countries and believes Moscow has not achieved its goals in Ukraine, despite Kyiv losing the war.
  • Orban suggests that peace talks will need to be between Russia and the United States, excluding Europe and Ukraine due to their inability to reach an agreement.
  • The Hungarian Prime Minister does not foresee a global military conflict arising from the Russian-Ukrainian war, citing Russia's weakness in not being able to defeat Ukraine.

Orban believes that Ukraine will lose the war

He made this statement in an interview with La Chaîne Info .

Orban also stated that he is not afraid that the Russian-Ukrainian war will escalate into a global military conflict.

The Russians are too weak for that. They can't even defeat Ukraine, so they can't really attack NATO.

Viktor Orban

Viktor Orban

Prime Minister of Hungary

However, the Hungarian prime minister believes that Ukraine could "lose the war." He added that real peace talks will be held between Russia and the United States.

Neither Europe nor Ukraine will be able to come to an agreement with Russia. Ukraine because it will lose the war, and Europe because it is too involved in it. It needs to be an agreement between the Russians and the Americans.

