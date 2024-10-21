A slight majority of 50.09% of voters supported joining the EU in a referendum in Moldova. So far, only 1.5% of the ballots have been counted, but these results will not change the final result.

What is known about the results of the referendum in Moldova

As the publication notes, such a small level of support for the pro-European course reflects the restrained attitude of the population to European integration, in contrast to the clear pro-European position that Sandu maintains during his presidency.

In parallel, presidential elections were held, where Sandu won 42% of the vote, and her main rival, former Prosecutor General Oleksandr Stoyanoglo, got 26%. This paved the way for a tight second round on November 3.

Both votes were perceived as a test of Moldova's desire for full integration into the EU and exit from Russia's influence. Moldova began formal negotiations to join the EU in June, and Sandu aims to join by 2030.

Stoianoglo promised that if he wins the elections, he will develop a "balanced" foreign policy with simultaneous ties with the EU, Russia and the USA.

President of Moldova Sandu declared about "unprecedented fraud" in the elections

Incumbent Maya Sandu issued a statement citing "clear evidence" that criminal groups linked to foreign forces tried to bribe 300,000 votes to interfere in the election.

She called it a "fraud of unprecedented proportions" and said that such actions were aimed at undermining the democratic process.