Russia spent almost 100 million euros trying to disrupt the presidential elections in Moldova, as well as the referendum on the country's accession to the EU.

Russia spent almost 100 million euros to thwart the will of the people of Moldova

This was stated by the Deputy Prime Minister of Moldova Kristina Gerasimova.

According to her, Russia conducted disinformation and destabilization operations in Moldova, as well as bribed voters.

One thing should be clear to our partners: we are a testing ground for new methods — and everything that works in Moldova will be used in other countries as well. Share

The Deputy Prime Minister emphasized that it is important for Russia to prevent Moldova from joining the EU. Among other things, the Russian Federation spreads the narrative that membership in the bloc is tantamount to war.

According to Gerasimova, due to the invasion of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, Moldovans are afraid to vote for joining the EU in a referendum.

She noted that Russia views the pro-Kremlin government in Moldova as a strong lever of influence in the war with Ukraine.

Instead, the Kremlin categorically rejects accusations of interference in the presidential race in Moldova.

Elections in Moldova: what is known

Presidential elections will be held in Moldova on October 20. Currently, the current president, Maia Sandu, has the highest rating.

She is opposed by former Prosecutor General Alexander Stoyanoglo, populist Renato Usatiy and independent candidate Iryna Vlach. Share

It is worth noting that all of them are "Putinfersteiers", but do not announce their ties to Russia.