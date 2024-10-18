Russia spent almost 100 million euros trying to disrupt the presidential elections in Moldova, as well as the referendum on the country's accession to the EU.
Points of attention
- Russia has reportedly spent almost 100 million euros to prevent Moldova's presidential elections and referendum on EU accession, using disinformation and destabilization operations.
- The Kremlin rejects accusations of interference in Moldova's election process, but its efforts to influence the country remain evident through various means.
- The Deputy Prime Minister of Moldova highlighted that Russia is spreading a narrative implying risks of EU membership, leveraging the example of the Russian invasion of Ukraine to deter Moldovan voters.
- Moldova's upcoming presidential elections on October 20 feature candidates such as Maia Sandu, Alexander Stoyanoglo, Renato Usatiy, and Iryna Vlach, with tensions rising due to Russia's alleged interference.
- The referendum on Moldova's accession to the EU will also take place on the same day as the presidential elections, raising concerns about Russia's attempts to sway the outcome and prevent Moldova from joining the EU.
Russia spent almost 100 million euros to thwart the will of the people of Moldova
This was stated by the Deputy Prime Minister of Moldova Kristina Gerasimova.
According to her, Russia conducted disinformation and destabilization operations in Moldova, as well as bribed voters.
The Deputy Prime Minister emphasized that it is important for Russia to prevent Moldova from joining the EU. Among other things, the Russian Federation spreads the narrative that membership in the bloc is tantamount to war.
According to Gerasimova, due to the invasion of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, Moldovans are afraid to vote for joining the EU in a referendum.
She noted that Russia views the pro-Kremlin government in Moldova as a strong lever of influence in the war with Ukraine.
Instead, the Kremlin categorically rejects accusations of interference in the presidential race in Moldova.
Elections in Moldova: what is known
Presidential elections will be held in Moldova on October 20. Currently, the current president, Maia Sandu, has the highest rating.
It is worth noting that all of them are "Putinfersteiers", but do not announce their ties to Russia.
On the same day, a referendum on the country's accession to the EU will be held in Moldova.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-