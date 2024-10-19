According to the Deputy Prime Minister of Moldova, Christina Gerasimov, the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin allocated almost 100 million euros to disrupt the presidential elections in the country and the referendum on joining the European Union.

Putin is afraid of Moldova's European future

Kristina Gerasimov warns allies that as of today, Moldova itself has become a testing ground for Russia to test new methods of influence.

She believes that the Kremlin will also use all this against other countries.

So far, the Deputy Prime Minister of Moldova has not revealed the extent of Moscow's alleged interference in the elections.

Despite this, it is emphasized that officials in Chisinau during the last weeks still recorded a number of cases of intervention of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation in the election campaign by means of sabotage and bribery of voters.

Putin will do everything possible to prevent Moldova from joining the EU by spreading the narrative that turning to Brussels is tantamount to choosing war.

You can find out more important information about the situation in the country by watching the online.ua interview with the former head of Moldova's intelligence Yurii Brichag:

The Kremlin will promote its people to power in Moldova

As Kristina Gerasimov emphasized, Russia views the pro-Kremlin government in Moldova as a strong lever of influence in the conflict against Ukraine.

The stakes in Moldova are quite high for Russia — they want to keep Moldova in the gray zone, Gerasimov said.

Moldova aims to join the EU by 2030. The country is counting on Western support in the fight against Russian interference, including through a new strategic communications center aimed at combating disinformation.