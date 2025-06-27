Russia attacked Ukraine with 371 airstrikes

During the night of June 26-27, the Russian invaders carried out new attacks on peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 371 airstrikes. The air defense forces, thanks to their coordinated work, were able to successfully neutralize 365 enemy targets.

This time the enemy attacked:

363 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the following directions: Kursk, Shatalovo, Orel, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation (over 200 of them are "Shaheeds");

2 Kh-47 M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles from Ryazan region — Russian Federation;

6 "Caliber" cruise missiles from the Caspian Sea.

What is important to understand is that the main direction of the attack is the city of Starokostyantyniv, Khmelnytskyi region.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:30, air defenses neutralized 365 enemy air attack vehicles — 217 were shot down by fire weapons, 148 were lost in location:

211 enemy Shahed UAVs (drones of other types) were shot down, 148 were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare;

6 Kalibr cruise missiles were shot down.

In addition, it is indicated that there were direct hits by enemy air attack vehicles in 3 locations, as well as the fall of downed aircraft (fragments) in 8 locations.