Russia attacked Dnipropetrovsk region — there are dead and wounded
Ukraine
Russia attacked Dnipropetrovsk region — there are dead and wounded

Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
What is known about the new Russian strike on the Dnipropetrovsk region?
On the morning of June 27, Russian invaders launched a new attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region. The city of Samar came under enemy attack again. Currently, 3 people are known to have died and 14 injured, the information is being clarified.

  • Authorities urged locals to seek shelter as explosions and rocket attacks continued in the city.
  • Preliminary data suggests that the Russian invaders targeted Samar with ballistic missiles in the latest strike.

What is known about the new Russian strike on the Dnipropetrovsk region?

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Autonomous Administration, Serhiy Lysak, spoke about the situation in the region.

According to the latter, explosions were heard in the city of Samar at around 11:00.

Lysak noted that he would reveal additional details of the new Russian strike later.

At around 11:25 a.m., another explosion rocked the city. As the threat grew, authorities urged locals to stay in shelters.

Unfortunately, there are dead and injured people in the city of Samar due to a rocket attack. A fire broke out. We are clarifying the information, Serhiy Lysak reported at 12:16.

A little more time passed and the head of the OVA published more detailed information:

Samar. Already three dead due to enemy attack. 14 people injured. This is the information for now. The data is being clarified.

Serhiy Lysak

Serhiy Lysak

Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

According to preliminary data, the Russian invaders again attacked the city with ballistic missiles.

Ukraine
