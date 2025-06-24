Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region — number of victims is increasing
Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
Details of the new Russian attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region
The head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Serhiy Lysak, officially confirmed that as of 15:24, 9 Ukrainians were known to have died in the Dnipro as a result of the Russian strike. In addition, two more civilians were killed by the Russians in Samara.

  • The head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Serhiy Lysak, expressed condolences to the families of the victims and highlighted the continuous increase in the number of injured individuals.
  • The situation in the city remains tense as authorities assess the extent of the damage and offer support to those affected by the tragic event.

9 people died in Dnipro as a result of an enemy attack. Two more were killed by Russians in Samara. Thus, the number of victims of terror in the region has increased to 11. My sincere condolences to everyone who lost loved ones.

Serhiy Lysak

Serhiy Lysak

Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

According to Lysak, the number of injured is also constantly increasing. As of 3:24 p.m., more than 100 people are known to have been injured.

The mayor of the city, Borys Filatov, spoke in more detail about the situation in Dnipro.

He drew attention to the fact that this was one of the most daring attacks on the Dnieper during the entire full-scale war.

The calculations are still ongoing. However, it is known that 34 educational institutions were damaged. Among them are a music school, a vocational school, and after-school centers. Windows, doors, and ceilings are broken everywhere.

Boris Filatov

Boris Filatov

Mayor of Dnipro

In addition, it is indicated that various destructions are also present in 8 locations in the medical sector — a hospital, outpatient clinics, and a dental clinic.

According to the city mayor, rescue operations are ongoing in a large number of locations.

About 25 ambulances have been dispatched to the scene. And many more people have gone to the hospitals on their own.

