Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region — number of victims is increasing

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Serhiy Lysak, officially confirmed that as of 15:24, 9 Ukrainians were known to have died in the Dnipro as a result of the Russian strike. In addition, two more civilians were killed by the Russians in Samara.
Points of attention
- The head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Serhiy Lysak, expressed condolences to the families of the victims and highlighted the continuous increase in the number of injured individuals.
- The situation in the city remains tense as authorities assess the extent of the damage and offer support to those affected by the tragic event.
Details of the new Russian attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region
According to Lysak, the number of injured is also constantly increasing. As of 3:24 p.m., more than 100 people are known to have been injured.
The mayor of the city, Borys Filatov, spoke in more detail about the situation in Dnipro.
He drew attention to the fact that this was one of the most daring attacks on the Dnieper during the entire full-scale war.
In addition, it is indicated that various destructions are also present in 8 locations in the medical sector — a hospital, outpatient clinics, and a dental clinic.
According to the city mayor, rescue operations are ongoing in a large number of locations.
