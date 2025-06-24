Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region — number of victims is increasing

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Serhiy Lysak, officially confirmed that as of 15:24, 9 Ukrainians were known to have died in the Dnipro as a result of the Russian strike. In addition, two more civilians were killed by the Russians in Samara.

Details of the new Russian attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region

9 people died in Dnipro as a result of an enemy attack. Two more were killed by Russians in Samara. Thus, the number of victims of terror in the region has increased to 11. My sincere condolences to everyone who lost loved ones. Serhiy Lysak Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

According to Lysak, the number of injured is also constantly increasing. As of 3:24 p.m., more than 100 people are known to have been injured.

The mayor of the city, Borys Filatov, spoke in more detail about the situation in Dnipro.

He drew attention to the fact that this was one of the most daring attacks on the Dnieper during the entire full-scale war.

The calculations are still ongoing. However, it is known that 34 educational institutions were damaged. Among them are a music school, a vocational school, and after-school centers. Windows, doors, and ceilings are broken everywhere. Boris Filatov Mayor of Dnipro

In addition, it is indicated that various destructions are also present in 8 locations in the medical sector — a hospital, outpatient clinics, and a dental clinic.

According to the city mayor, rescue operations are ongoing in a large number of locations.