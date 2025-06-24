Russia uses drones to strike Ukrainian AFU training center in Chernihiv region

On June 24, Russian invaders attacked a Land Forces training center in Chernihiv region with kamikaze drones. According to the latest data, one serviceman was injured.
Points of attention
- The recent attack on a mechanized brigade training ground led to casualties, highlighting the escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
- Efforts are underway to enhance protective measures to safeguard military personnel from potential missile and air attacks by the Russian army.
Russia continues to attack Ukrainian Armed Forces training centers
The command of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports a new attack.
The enemy carried out an air attack with Shahed attack UAVs.
The territory of one of the training centers of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine came under attack by the Russian army. According to speaker Sarantsev, this happened in the Chernihiv region.
What is important to understand is that thanks to the implementation of a set of preventive measures, clearly defined security algorithms, and a high level of personnel training, numerous losses were avoided.
In addition, it is noted that one serviceman was injured and taken to a medical facility.
It is also worth noting that Russia has increasingly begun to attack training centers and training grounds of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Thus, on June 22, the enemy launched a missile strike on the training ground of one of the mechanized brigades of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, where training sessions were being held with servicemen. 3 soldiers were killed and 14 more were injured.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-