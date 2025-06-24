Russia uses drones to strike Ukrainian AFU training center in Chernihiv region

On June 24, Russian invaders attacked a Land Forces training center in Chernihiv region with kamikaze drones. According to the latest data, one serviceman was injured.

Russia continues to attack Ukrainian Armed Forces training centers

The command of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports a new attack.

The enemy carried out an air attack with Shahed attack UAVs.

The territory of one of the training centers of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine came under attack by the Russian army. According to speaker Sarantsev, this happened in the Chernihiv region.

What is important to understand is that thanks to the implementation of a set of preventive measures, clearly defined security algorithms, and a high level of personnel training, numerous losses were avoided.

In addition, it is noted that one serviceman was injured and taken to a medical facility.

At the same time, enhanced protective measures are being applied to ensure the safety and health of military personnel in the event of possible enemy missile and air attacks, the official statement said. Share

It is also worth noting that Russia has increasingly begun to attack training centers and training grounds of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.