Russia's attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region — there are dead and injured
Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
What is known about the situation in the Dnipropetrovsk region?
At around 11:00 on June 24, Russian invaders launched an airstrike on the Dnipropetrovsk region. According to preliminary data, the enemy used ballistic missiles. Local authorities report dead and wounded, but the exact number of victims is still unknown.

  • Train No. 52 Odesa - Zaporizhia was also damaged in the attack, with rescue teams mobilized to assist passengers.
  • The situation is still developing, with efforts underway to clarify the details and provide support to the affected areas.

First, explosions were heard in Dnipro — local Telegram channels reported that the city had been hit by Russian ballistic missiles.

Later it became known that train No. 52 Odesa — Zaporizhia was damaged due to an attack by Russian troops on the Dnieper.

This information has already been confirmed by the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia.

Rescuers and ambulance crews quickly arrived at the scene.

Ukrzaliznytsia later announced that it was preparing a replacement rolling stock along the Dnieper River to transfer passengers and deliver them to Zaporizhia.

It is not yet known whether there are any dead or injured people on the train.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Serhiy Lysak, reported on the deaths:

A fire broke out in Dnipro due to an enemy attack. Civilian infrastructure was damaged. In particular, a dormitory, a gymnasium, an administrative building. A train was damaged. Its passengers were injured. The aggressor also hit the city of Samar. We are clarifying the details. Unfortunately, there are dead and injured everywhere.

Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov reported that 14 schools and kindergartens were damaged in the city.

In addition, the city hospital and polyclinic were also damaged.

There is significant damage in the private sector. There is one death reported.

