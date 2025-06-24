Ukraine struck 17 areas of concentration of the Russian army

Over the past 24 hours, missile troops and artillery of Ukrainian soldiers successfully attacked 17 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, three missile troops and artillery facilities, as well as one command post of the Russian occupiers.
Points of attention
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine provides updates on the enemy's missile strikes and aerial attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements.
- Detailed statistics reveal the extent of losses and defeats suffered by the Russian army during the conflict.
Losses of the Russian army as of June 24, 2025
The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 06/24/25 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,013,700 (+1,200) people,
tanks — 10,966 (+1) units
armored combat vehicles — 22,879 (+7) units
artillery systems — 29,511 (+21) units
MLRS — 1,424 (+1) units
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 41,915 (+198) units,
cruise missiles — 3,388 (+12) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 52,961 (+100) units.
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, the enemy launched three missile strikes with 17 missiles and 36 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropped 72 guided aerial bombs, and also used 2,861 kamikaze drones for attacks.
Moreover, the Russian army carried out 6,076 artillery strikes, including 103 from multiple launch rocket systems.