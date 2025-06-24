Why the situation at the front has worsened — Zelenskyy's explanation

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not hide that as of today, Ukraine is experiencing a difficult situation on the battlefield, but no more difficult than in the first days of the full-scale Russian invasion. The main reason is that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has put everything he has into this war.

Putin is going all in

Zelensky calls on the world not to ignore the fact that the illegitimate head of the Kremlin has thrown all his efforts into capturing all of Ukraine.

Although Russia has not yet achieved all of its goals, the danger still remains.

According to the head of state, he does not believe that Ukraine will lose the war:

Of course, this is a difficult situation for us. But it is no more difficult than in the first days of the invasion. But even then, I and our people, our soldiers, all of us, we were not ready to give up our independence, to give up our rights, to give up our state, our lives. Today the situation is different. Putin does not have a great situation on the battlefield. Now the situation is more difficult for us, because he has put everything on the war. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to the Ukrainian leader, now is the right time to strike a powerful blow against the Putin regime.

First of all, it may be about increasing sanctions pressure on the aggressor country.