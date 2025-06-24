Why the situation at the front has worsened — Zelenskyy's explanation

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not hide that as of today, Ukraine is experiencing a difficult situation on the battlefield, but no more difficult than in the first days of the full-scale Russian invasion. The main reason is that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has put everything he has into this war.
Points of attention
- Zelenskyy urges the international community to take decisive actions to counter Putin's aggressive moves and protect Ukraine's independence.
- Despite the challenging circumstances, Zelenskyy emphasizes the resilience and determination of the Ukrainian people in defending their rights and state.
Putin is going all in
Zelensky calls on the world not to ignore the fact that the illegitimate head of the Kremlin has thrown all his efforts into capturing all of Ukraine.
Although Russia has not yet achieved all of its goals, the danger still remains.
According to the head of state, he does not believe that Ukraine will lose the war:
According to the Ukrainian leader, now is the right time to strike a powerful blow against the Putin regime.
First of all, it may be about increasing sanctions pressure on the aggressor country.
