Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky believes that NATO members are increasing their defense spending too slowly. The de facto implication is that the Alliance countries are underestimating Russia and the scale of aggression it is capable of in the future.

Zelenskyy pointed out NATO's shortcomings

What is important to understand is that the Alliance countries intend to adopt a commitment during the summit in The Hague to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP by 2035.

According to the President of Ukraine, it is "very slow."

Because we believe that from 2030 onwards, Putin can be much stronger and more capable. Today we are holding him back, he does not have time to train an army… Ten years is a very long time. He will have a new army by then. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

American journalists asked the Ukrainian leader whether he believed Putin could attack a NATO country to test Article 5 within 5 years or even sooner.

"That's right. I think so," Zelenskyy emphasized.

However, the head of state does not believe that this can happen within the next few months.