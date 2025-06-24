Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky believes that NATO members are increasing their defense spending too slowly. The de facto implication is that the Alliance countries are underestimating Russia and the scale of aggression it is capable of in the future.
Points of attention
- Zelensky believes Putin could test NATO's Article 5 within 5 years, emphasizing the need for readiness against possible aggression.
- Acknowledgment of Russian dictator's requirement for a pause in the war, lifted sanctions, and a trained army before possible actions against NATO countries.
Zelenskyy pointed out NATO's shortcomings
What is important to understand is that the Alliance countries intend to adopt a commitment during the summit in The Hague to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP by 2035.
According to the President of Ukraine, it is "very slow."
American journalists asked the Ukrainian leader whether he believed Putin could attack a NATO country to test Article 5 within 5 years or even sooner.
However, the head of state does not believe that this can happen within the next few months.
According to the President of Ukraine, the Russian dictator, in any case, needs a pause in the Russian-Ukrainian war, the lifting of sanctions, and a trained army.
