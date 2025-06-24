The number of dead and injured in Dnipro has increased sharply after the Russian attack

At least 9 people are currently known to have died in the airstrike by Russian invaders in Dnipro and the region. In addition, about 70 more are reported injured.
Points of attention
- In Samara, at least two deaths and 9 injuries were reported, with four individuals in serious condition and most hospitalized.
- Even the Odesa-Zaporizhzhya train was hit, but fortunately, no casualties were reported among the passengers and railway workers.
Consequences of the Russian Federation's attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region
The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Autonomous Administration, Serhiy Lysak, spoke about the situation in the region.
According to Lysak, the number of victims could have been many times higher.
Despite this, many people in the affected area were in shelters at the time of the impact. This helped save dozens of lives.
In addition, it is indicated that at least two deaths and 9 injuries are currently known in Samara — most of them hospitalized.
As Lysak noted, four people are in serious condition.
Train No. 52 Odesa-Zaporizhzhya was also hit by the enemy. It was damaged. No one was killed.
