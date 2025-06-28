Ukrainian soldiers hit 14 areas of concentration of the Russian army

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that over the past 24 hours, the Defense Forces' aviation, missile forces, and artillery struck 14 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, two command posts, an air defense system, and ten artillery systems of the Russian invaders.
Points of attention
- The Russian occupiers launched numerous missile and air strikes, kamikaze drone attacks, and artillery bombardments in recent days.
- The situation remains tense with continuous military actions and engagements between Ukrainian and Russian forces.
Losses of the Russian army as of June 28, 2025
The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 06/28/25 were approximately:
personnel — about (+1000) people
tanks — 10970 (+1) units.
armored combat vehicles — 22,908 (+12) units.
artillery systems — 29,665 (+35) units.
air defense systems — 1189 (+1) units.
aircraft — 420 (+4) units.
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 42,477 (+237) units.
cruise missiles — 3394 (+6) units.
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 53415 (+131) units.
It is known that on June 27, the Russian occupiers launched four missile and 57 air strikes, using 12 missiles and dropping 111 guided bombs.
Moreover, the enemy used 3,633 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 5,623 artillery attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, including 54 from multiple launch rocket systems.
