Air Defense Forces Reveal Results of Air Battle with Russia

During the night of June 27-28, Russian invaders attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 23 Shahed attack UAVs and various types of simulator drones. Air defense forces were able to successfully neutralize 22 enemy targets.

Russia's new attack on Ukraine — first details

On the night of June 28 (from 10:00 p.m. on June 27), the enemy attacked with 23 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the directions: Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Chauda — TOT of Crimea, — the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

What is important to understand is that this time the main direction of the enemy's attack is the Odesa region.

Thanks to the coordinated efforts of the air defense forces, as of 09:00, it was possible to neutralize 22 enemy Shahed UAVs (and other types of drones) in the south of the country.

21 — shot down by fire weapons, 1 — lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.

In addition, it is indicated that an enemy strike UAV was hit in 1 location (Odessa), as well as the downing of downed aircraft in 8 locations.