Air Defense Forces Reveal Results of Air Battle with Russia
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's new attack on Ukraine — first details
During the night of June 27-28, Russian invaders attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 23 Shahed attack UAVs and various types of simulator drones. Air defense forces were able to successfully neutralize 22 enemy targets.

Points of attention

  • The air battle marks another episode in the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, emphasizing the importance of defense strategies.
  • The downing of enemy UAVs and drones showcases the resilience and determination of Ukrainian defenders in protecting their skies.

Russia's new attack on Ukraine — first details

On the night of June 28 (from 10:00 p.m. on June 27), the enemy attacked with 23 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the directions: Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Chauda — TOT of Crimea, — the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

What is important to understand is that this time the main direction of the enemy's attack is the Odesa region.

Thanks to the coordinated efforts of the air defense forces, as of 09:00, it was possible to neutralize 22 enemy Shahed UAVs (and other types of drones) in the south of the country.

21 — shot down by fire weapons, 1 — lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.

In addition, it is indicated that an enemy strike UAV was hit in 1 location (Odessa), as well as the downing of downed aircraft in 8 locations.

Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on Ukrainian defenders.

Russia's large-scale attack on Odessa — there are deaths and injuries
Oleg Kiper / Odesa OVA
Consequences of Russia's attack on Odessa
Ukrainian soldiers hit 14 areas of concentration of the Russian army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of June 28, 2025
Russia is panicking over a massive attack by Ukrainian drones
New “bavovna” in Russia — what is known

