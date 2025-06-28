Air Defense Forces Reveal Results of Air Battle with Russia

During the night of June 27-28, Russian invaders attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 23 Shahed attack UAVs and various types of simulator drones. Air defense forces were able to successfully neutralize 22 enemy targets.
Points of attention
- The air battle marks another episode in the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, emphasizing the importance of defense strategies.
- The downing of enemy UAVs and drones showcases the resilience and determination of Ukrainian defenders in protecting their skies.
Russia's new attack on Ukraine — first details
What is important to understand is that this time the main direction of the enemy's attack is the Odesa region.
Thanks to the coordinated efforts of the air defense forces, as of 09:00, it was possible to neutralize 22 enemy Shahed UAVs (and other types of drones) in the south of the country.
In addition, it is indicated that an enemy strike UAV was hit in 1 location (Odessa), as well as the downing of downed aircraft in 8 locations.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-