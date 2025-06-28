Trump has trapped Putin and is preparing to play against him
Trump has already managed to outwit Putin
Читати українською
Source:  The Telegraph

Foreign analysts believe that the latest actions of American leader Donald Trump indicate that he has a secret and cunning plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine. The situation in the Middle East has driven Russian dictator Vladimir Putin into a dead end, and he understands this.

Points of attention

  • Experts believe Trump's actions have effectively cornered Putin, paving the way for a possible resolution to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
  • The unfolding dynamics suggest that Trump is methodically preparing to challenge Putin, using a deck of cards that could tip the scales in the ongoing geopolitical standoff.

First of all, the Russian dictator is afraid to intervene in the war between Israel and Iran, since the US president has already intervened.

All this led to Putin starting to lose another of his ally in the Middle East — Tehran.

Russia is not afraid of conflict with Israel, but still does not dare to challenge the United States to help Iran.

Russia's inability to provide tangible support to Iran could lead to it losing a supposedly valuable ally, the friendship with which Moscow likes to present as a scarecrow whenever it wants to threaten the West, emphasizes expert Rebecca Koffler.

Trump's actions have effectively led Putin into a trap from which he does not know how to get out.

The US president can quite possibly use his new trump card to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

It also suggests that Trump is secretly building a deck of cards to play against Putin when the time comes. Perhaps it will help him finally fulfill his promise to end Russia’s war against Ukraine, Koffler said.

