Foreign analysts believe that the latest actions of American leader Donald Trump indicate that he has a secret and cunning plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine. The situation in the Middle East has driven Russian dictator Vladimir Putin into a dead end, and he understands this.

Trump has already managed to outwit Putin

First of all, the Russian dictator is afraid to intervene in the war between Israel and Iran, since the US president has already intervened.

All this led to Putin starting to lose another of his ally in the Middle East — Tehran.

Russia is not afraid of conflict with Israel, but still does not dare to challenge the United States to help Iran.

Russia's inability to provide tangible support to Iran could lead to it losing a supposedly valuable ally, the friendship with which Moscow likes to present as a scarecrow whenever it wants to threaten the West, emphasizes expert Rebecca Koffler. Share

Trump's actions have effectively led Putin into a trap from which he does not know how to get out.

The US president can quite possibly use his new trump card to end Russia's war against Ukraine.